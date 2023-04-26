14-10 - Rangers ignominiously swept in Cincinnati following 5-3 finale loss

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Cincinnati Reds scored five runs for their third consecutive walkoff win.

So the Rangers were swept by the Reds. Josh Jung left the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch (x-rays negative, at least) and Travis Jankowski left the game with a barking hip. Ezequiel Duran was hit in the shoulder by a pitch but stayed in the game maybe mostly because he had entered the game to replace Jung. Josh Smith was hit in the foot by a pitch but that’s basically the only way he ever reaches base.

Player of the Game: I won’t argue that Jon Gray was particularly great in today’s game but he did produce a quality start and collected his 1,000th career strikeout so congratulations to him. As a reward, he barely avoided being today’s losing pitcher.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to put this whole series in Cincinnati behind them as they return home to take on the Yankees with LHP Andrew Heaney expected to pitch in the opener against RHP Gerrit Cole for New York.

Thursday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest