Jung, Jankowski depart game due to injury

Third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Travis Jankowski each left Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds due to injury. Jung was hit by a pitch in the second inning and was removed for pinch hitter Ezequiel Duran an inning later. Travis Jankowski was replaced by Leody Taveras after diving awkwardly on a play in the outfield.

The preliminary report on Jung is relatively positive, with the Rangers saying he was removed due to a left hand contusion, with the X-rays coming back negative. Hand injuries can be problematic, and there have been instances of a broken bone in someone’s hand not being picked up in an initial X-ray, but this news is as good as could be hoped for. Fingers crossed Jung is back in the lineup quickly.

The team said that Jankowski left the game due to left hip tightness. That’s a vaguer description, and I’m not sure there’s much you can take from it at this time. Jankowski does have a history of injury issues, though, and it is certainly possible he is looking at a stint on the injured list.