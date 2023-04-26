M’s pitcher Robbie Ray out for year

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray will undergo flexor tendon surgery, per reports. The lefty will miss the result of the 2023 season as a result.

Ray only made one appearance this year for the Mariners before going on the injured list. He was signed to a 5 year, $115 million deal by Seattle after winning the 2021 Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays. He had a solid if unspectacular season for Seattle in 2022, putting up a league average ERA in 32 starts before making three appearances for Seattle in the playoffs, two of which saw him the victim of walk off hits by the Houston Astros.

Seattle was a popular pick to return to the playoffs this year after ending their two decade long drought in 2022. Losing Ray is a big blow to a team that has already gotten off to a slow start this year. They haven’t gotten swept by the Reds this year, though, so they do have that going for them.