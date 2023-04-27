Minor league update for 4/26/23

Josh Gessner started for Down East. He went five innings and allowed two runs on a two run home run, striking out one and walking two. Adrian Rodriguez struck out one, walked one and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning.

Danyer Cueva had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of walks. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

It was another excellent start for Grand Prairie’s own Josh Stephan, who threw six shutout innings for Hickory. He faced just 20 hitters, striking out 8 against no walks and allowing two hits. Stephan has allowed three runs (one earned) this year in 18 innings, striking out 22, walking four and allowing seven hits. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Daniel Mateo homered. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of doubles and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Frisco was up 11-4 heading into the bottom of the 8th and lost 12-11 in 10. Marc Church struck out three in 1.2 IP but picked up the loss because the Zombie Runner scored with him on the mound.

Evan Carter walked three times. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Dustin Harris had a double and two walks. Chris Seise had a couple of hits and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score

Express starter Cody Bradford threw five shutout innings, striking out four. Joe Barlow threw 1.2 IP and gave up a two run home run.

Sam Huff had three hits. Blaine Crim was two for three with a walk and a homer.

Round Rock box score