Texas Rangers lineup for April 27, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Texas returns home and plays the hated Yankees of New Amsterdam. Josh Jung and Travis Jankowski are both out of the lineup after each left yesterday’s game due to injury.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — DH

Duran — 3B

Smith — SS

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Yankees are favorites at -175.