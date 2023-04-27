14-11 - Rangers tamed by Cole as Yankees take opener 4-2

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the New York Yankees scored four runs.

The losing streak has reached four games. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting the Rangers to win tonight going up against the top performing pitcher in the league with Gerrit Cole on the mound for New York.

Nevertheless, Texas actually made it close and that actually kind of makes the loss actually annoying.

In the four game losing streak, the Rangers have been outscored by a grand total of 6 runs. The loss also allowed the Astros to claim a share of first place in the AL West.

Player of the Game: Ezequiel Duran had a couple of hits and drove in one of Texas’ two runs as he momentarily brought his batting average over .300 for the season before an out in his last at-bat of the evening.

Up Next: The Rangers will turn to RHP Jacob deGrom to try to end the skid with New York opting for RHP Clarke Schmidt.

Friday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be shown on BS Sports Extra.