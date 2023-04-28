Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Yankees last night, unable to recover after a rough 2nd inning for Andrew Heaney.

Evan Grant says it’ll be up to the Rangers ace to pull them out of their longest losing streak of the season so far.

The Athletic’s Nick Groke discusses the suddenly-apparent lack of Corey Seager in this Rangers lineup.

Elsewhere, Texas got some positive news on the injury front concerning Josh Jung and Travis Jankowski.

The Rangers could break some Globe Life attendance records this weekend with New York in town.

And MLB Pipeline lists each team’s hottest-right-now prospect.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the hated Yankees tonight at 7:05 with Jacob deGrom on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.