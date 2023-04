Texas Rangers lineup for April 28, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees.

The Rangers try to break their four game losing streak tonight. Josh Jung and Travis Jankowski are back in the lineup, and Ezequiel Duran is getting a start against a RHP.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF