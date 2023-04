The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the New York Yankees scored two runs.

The losing streak is over! The Rangers retake AL West lead! Hooray!

It’s cool how that happened and nothing else really of note...except I guess that Jacob deGrom left the game after 3 2⁄ 3 innings with an injury.

Player of the Game: I guess it’s nice that the bullpen didn’t blow a lead.

Up Next: Rangers v. Yankees - RHP Nathan Eovaldi v. RHP Jhony Brito. The Shed. 6:05 pm CT. BS Southwest.