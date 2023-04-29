Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers ended their losing streak and defeated the New York Yankees last night.

They also, however, may have lost Jacob deGrom for an indeterminate amount of time in the process.

Kennedi Landry’s postgame story features Bruce Bochy’s assurance that deGrom’s early exit was ‘precautionary.’

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough writes about the “paradox of deGrom.”

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson says the Rangers hottest farmhand early in the season is a local lefty.

And Troy Aikman threw out the first pitch at the Amarillo SodPoodles game last night and talking about the abrupt death of his baseball career.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Yankees tonight at 6:05 with Nate Eovaldi on the mound for Texas.

A have a good weekend!