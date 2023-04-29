Minor league update for 4/28/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, going four shutout, no hit innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a single and a triple. Jojo Blackmon homered.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-woodpeckers/2023/04/28/728010/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728010

Hickory was rained out.

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco and allowed three runs in 4.1 IP, striking out five and walking two.

Evan Carter was 1 for 5 with a walk. Thomas Saggese had a double, a triple and a walk. Luisangel Acuna was 3 for 5 with a double. Chris Seise had a triple.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-sod-poodles/2023/04/28/729346#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729346

Lucas Jacobsen went 1.1 IP for the Express, striking out one and allowing no runs. Chase Lee gave up three runs in two innings, striking out two and walking one. Joe Barlow struck out two and walked one in an inning.

Sam Huff had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim doubled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-express/2023/04/28/721648#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721648