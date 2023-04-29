Texas Rangers lineup for April 29, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Jhony Brito for the Yankees.

Texas looks to build on last night’s win and get a winning streak going. Leody Taveras is sitting after a couple of really bad games at the plate, and Jonah Heim is behind the plate for Eovaldi, rather than Sandy Leon, who has been catching him.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — SS

Thompson — LF

6:05 p.m. start time. Texas is favored at -165.