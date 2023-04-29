deGrom to injured list with elbow inflammation

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has been placed on the 15 day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the team announced. To replace him on the active roster the Rangers have promoted reliever Yerry Rodriguez from AAA Round Rock.

The trip to the i.l. was expected after deGrom left last night’s game due to what was described at the time as forearm soreness. Chris Young is saying the MRI showed some inflammation in his elbow and so the team is being cautious and letting him rest to see how things look in a few days.

Elbow inflammation is scary, since worst case is Tommy John surgery and 13-14 months on the shelf. If there’s no UCL tear then the prospects are better, but as of now everything is wait and see.

Rodriguez has struck out 14 and walked 3 in 9.1 IP over seven games for Round Rock. He will give Texas a middle relief option in the bullpen. With the upcoming off days Texas can push back deGrom’s spot for a week and a half or so, but when they do turn to someone to step into his spot it would seem that Dane Dunning is the likely choice.