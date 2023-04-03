Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers were shining bright on national TV this weekend as they start 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Kennedi Landry writes that “Oh no!” for the Philadelphia Phillies was “Oh yeah!” for the Texas Rangers in the season-opening sweep.

Grant writes that the Rangers’ security measures will be tested this week by the propensity for thievery from the Baltimore Orioles on the bases.

The same too could be said for the Orioles as Mike Petriello notes that the Rangers are among the fastest teams in baseball.

Grant notes that Leody Taveras is swinging the bat but that he’ll need to get in some more reps before he returns from a mid-spring oblique strain.

Never tell Bradford Doolittle to never tell us the odds as he does just that by ranking World Series contenders.

The Rangers were the highest risers on Matt Snyder’s Power Rankings after the season’s first series.

And, Jonathan “Juice” Ornelas joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk about his promotion to Round Rock and his nickname.

