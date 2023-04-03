Game 4 Game Day Thread - Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers
Monday, April 03, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Kyle Bradish vs. RHP Jon Gray
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|RANGERS
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Kyle Stowers - LF
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Brad Miller - DH
|Anthony Bemboom - C
|Josh Smith - LF
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Go Rangers!
