 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 4 Game Day Thread - Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

A debut Gray day

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Monday, April 03, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Kyle Bradish vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES RANGERS
Cedric Mullins - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Adley Rutschman - DH Corey Seager - SS
Anthony Santander - RF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Adolis Garcia - CF
Gunnar Henderson - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Kyle Stowers - LF Robbie Grossman - RF
Adam Frazier - 2B Jonah Heim - C
Jorge Mateo - SS Brad Miller - DH
Anthony Bemboom - C Josh Smith - LF
Kyle Bradish - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...