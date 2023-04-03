Anthony Rendon suspended four games

Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games by MLB due to an altercation with a fan on Thursday, it has been announced today. The Anaheim Angels third baseman was caught on video grabbing a fan in Oakland by the shirt after the Angels’ loss on Thursday, and then taking a swing at the fan.

We discussed the incident on Friday, and it seemed apparent at the time that a suspension would be forthcoming. Rendon’s suspension will go into effect today, unless Rendon appeals, in which case the suspension will be abated until such time as the appeal can be heard and ruled upon. (UPDATE — Rendon is appealing)

It has been a rough couple of years for Rendon, who has played in just 107 games since the start of the 2021 season due to injuries, and who has put up a .231/.324/.375 slash line over that stretch. Rendon is in the fourth year of a 7 year, $245 million deal signed after the 2019 season.

UPDATE II — Rendon’s appeal has been heard, and the suspension was reduced to four games, beginning tonight.