3-1 - Rangers finally imbibe on the bitter taste of defeat with 2-0 loss to O’s

The Texas Rangers did not muster a run while the Baltimore Orioles scored twice.

So, as it turns out, the Rangers won’t actually go 162-0 despite their best effort to make us believe that they could over the weekend.

After piling on a record-tying 27 runs in their first two games, Texas slowed down on Sunday in the sweep against Philadelphia and then came to a grinding halt tonight as they managed just one hit, and that came via an infield ground ball single by Josh Jung on a Gunnar Henderson throw that missed the mark to first base in bottom of the 2nd.

Robbie Grossman followed up that hit with a walk and that was all that the Rangers put together at the plate on the night. The only actual damage that they accomplished was a Jonah Heim smash off O’s starter Kyle Bradish’s leg, which caused the Baltimore starter to exit after 1 2⁄ 3 innings.

Meanwhile, Rangers left fielder Josh Smith also exited the game after being struck flush on the face by the pitcher — Danny Coulombe — that replaced Bradish in what became a gruesome contest for more reasons than just Texas’ offensive output.

Player of the Game: Ironically, Gray arguably tossed the best game of the season so far for the Rangers and he was the first to be tagged with a loss.

In a very Colby Lewis-esque line, Gray went 6 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed two runs — each via a solo home run (Henderson in the 4th, Jorge Mateo in the 5th) — with four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts to his name.

Had the Rangers saved up a few runs from Saturday’s blowout win, perhaps Gray would have been a deserved winner.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to get back into the win column in the second game of this series with LHP Andrew Heaney set pitch for the first time with Texas against RHP Tyler Wells for Baltimore.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be broadcast on BS Southwest.