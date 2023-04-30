Minor league update for 4/29/23

Aidan Curry threw 3.2 IP for Down East, striking out four and walking three while allowing one run. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two and walked two in two shutout innings.

Jojo Blackmon had a single, a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva had a double.

In Game One, Hickory starter Kumar Rocker dominated for four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. His final line was four runs in five innings on nine Ks and one walk, with seven hits. Alejandro Acuna and Maximo Acosta each drew walks.

In Game Two, Mitch Bratt threw 2.2 IP, allowing no runs while striking out seven and walking one. Larson Kindreich allowed four runs in 1.2 IP, striking out four and allowing five hits, including a homer. Maximo Acosta had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Jack Leiter gave up a four run first inning before settling down somewhat, ultimately going four innings and giving up five runs, striking out six, walking one and allowing a home run. Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk.

Cole Winn started for Round Rock, going 5.1 IP, allowing four runs on five hits (including two home runs), striking out seven and walking three. Grant Anderson struck out four and walked one while allowing a run in 2.1 IP.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a double.

