Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees yesterday by a score of 2-0.

The DMN’s game story talks about Nathan Eovaldi coming up huge the day Jacob deGrom went on the injured list.

Oh, yeah, Jacob deGrom was placed on the injured list on Saturday with elbow inflammation.

Evan Grant writes that if Jacob deGrom misses significant time the Rangers need to look at adding a starting pitcher from outside the organization.

Jeff Wilson has his Sunday Read at Rangers Today.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column at Fangraphs.