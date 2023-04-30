Minor league update for 4/30/23

For Down East, D.J. McCarty struck out five and walked one while allowing a run in three innings of work. Anthony Gutierrez, Cam Cauley, Danyer Cueva and Ian Moller all had a hit apiece.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-woodpeckers/2023/04/30/728008#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728008

Gavin Collyer started for Hickory and allowed two runs in 1.2 IP with one K and one walk. Michael Brewer allowed a run on two hits and a walk in 0.1 IP.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a hit and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Owen White needed 43 pitches to go through three innings, striking out six, walking no one, and allowing one run on two hits. White threw 84 pitches on Tuesday, and the shortened outing on Sunday is something they’ve done in Frisco from time to time with guys who started on Tuesday dating back to last year. Marc Church struck out one and walked one in two scoreless innings.

Evan Carter was 1 for 4 with two walks. Luisangel Acuna had two walks and three stolen bases. Dustin Harris had a walk, a double and a steal. Thomas Saggese had two hits and a walk. Chris Seise had a hit.

John King started for Round Rock and went two innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk, striking out one. Joe Palumbo made his return to action but struggled mightily, throwing just two of 18 pitches for strikes. Jake Latz allowed a run in two innings, striking out five. Taylor Hearn struck out three in two innings of work.

Justin Foscue was 4 for 4 with two doubles and an HBP. Sam Huff had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a single and a double.

