Texas Rangers lineup for April 30, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Nestor Cortes for the Yankees.

The Rangers look to make it three in a row to take the series against the New York Yankees heading into Monday’s off day. Bruce Bochy continues to roll with Ezequiel Duran at shortstop.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Thompson — LF

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. The Yankees are favorites at -125.