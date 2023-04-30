Texas Rangers lineup for April 30, 2023 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Nestor Cortes for the Yankees.
The Rangers look to make it three in a row to take the series against the New York Yankees heading into Monday’s off day. Bruce Bochy continues to roll with Ezequiel Duran at shortstop.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Grossman — DH
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — SS
Thompson — LF
Taveras — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time. The Yankees are favorites at -125.
