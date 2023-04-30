17-11 - Rangers blast Bronx Bombers 15-2 to end April with series victory

The Texas Rangers scored 15 runs while the New York Yankees scored two runs.

A blowout victory to take three of four from New York? That’ll wipe the taste of Skyline Chili out of our mouths.

One month in the books and the Rangers are six games above .500, in first place in the American League West, are second in baseball in runs scored with 178 runs — a 6.35 runs per game average, and have baseball’s second best run differential at +72.

Remarkably, Texas probably should be doing even better in the standings and their run of early success has come while missing their star player Corey Seager for the last two plus weeks and all-world ace Jacob deGrom being good for about 50 pitches here and there so far.

How they’ve gotten here has been a little mysterious with a heaping helping of fun and maybe even a dash of confounding, but if asked before the season for this exact result heading into May, I think you take it 10 times out of 10.

Player of the Game: The entire offense basically got in on the act today but hey, Josh Jung hit the first grand slam of his young career.

Up Next: The Rangers have a day off tomorrow before opening a short two-game series against the Diamondbacks. RHP Jon Gray is next up in the rotation for Texas and will matchup against a starter to be determined for Arizona.

The Tuesday night first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.