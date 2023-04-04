Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about Jon Gray’s 2023 debut being marred only by a couple of pitches in the first loss of the season for the Texas Rangers.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes that you likely wouldn’t be reading that Gray’s 2023 debut was marred except that the Texas offense collected an infield single as their lone hit last night.

Ignoring defeat for a moment, Matt Fisher recapped the things that went right for the Rangers in the season’s first weekend.

McFarland notes that Will Smith getting the surprise save opportunity on Sunday was an example of manager Bruce Bochy’s belief in the bullpen’s versatility.

Jeff Wilson writes that Bochy’s fingerprints have already been on the Rangers’ extremely early success.

McFarland offers an update on Josh Smith who exited last night’s contest after being struck in the face with a pitch.

And, as noted by Dayn Perry, Bochy rising up the ranks in all-time wins as a manager is one of the milestones that can be accomplished this year around MLB.

Have a nice day!