Minor league update for 4/4/23

Zak Kent finished the 2022 season with the Round Rock Express and put up a 1.67 ERA in five starts with them. Kent continued to handle the PCL in his season debut, with three shutout innings, allowing a pair of hits and a walk, striking out three. John King threw 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one.

Jonathan Ornelas had a double and a walk. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Justin Foscue had a pair of walks. Sam Huff had a hit. J.P. Martinez had three — count ‘em, three — doubles.

Round Rock Express box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2023/04/04/721433/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721433