Texas Rangers lineup for April 4, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Kyle Gibson for the Orioles.

Texas will see if they can score a run today, or get more than one hit, after yesterday’s goose egg. Ezequiel Duran is in the lineup in place of Josh Smith, who had stitches after being hit in the face by a pitch yesterday, but who is apparently recovering well enough that he won’t need an i.l. stint.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — C

Miller — DH

Duran — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -145.