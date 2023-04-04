 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 5 Game Day Thread - Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Let’s see what Andrew Heaney is all about

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Kyle Gibson vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES RANGERS
Cedric Mullins - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Adley Rutschman - C Corey Seager - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Anthony Santander - DH Adolis Garcia - CF
Austin Hays - RF Josh Jung - 3B
Ramon Urias - 3B Robbie Grossman - RF
Adam Frazier - 2B Mitch Garver - C
Jorge Mateo - SS Brad Miller - DH
Ryan McKenna - LF Ezequiel Duran - LF
Kyle Gibson - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

