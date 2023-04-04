Game 5 Game Day Thread - Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers

Baltimore Orioles @ Texas Rangers
Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Kyle Gibson vs. LHP Andrew Heaney
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|RANGERS
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Austin Hays - RF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Mitch Garver - C
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Brad Miller - DH
|Ryan McKenna - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Kyle Gibson - RHP
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...