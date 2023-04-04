3-2 - Heaney hammered as Rangers lose 7-2 to Orioles

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Baltimore Orioles scored seven runs.

Have we considered that the Rangers can now only beat the Philadelphia Phillies after someone at 734 Stadium Dr stumbled upon an enchanted monkey’s paw?

Whatever the case may be, they should consider asking the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Andrew Heaney owner’s manual.

The premise for this season is that the Rangers bought a rotation that will make them competitive as long as it is healthy. Heaney, in his debut with Texas, allowed seven runs in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings of work and looked more like the guy who labored through seasons with the fake Los Angeles team in Anaheim than the one that allowed just 25 runs all of last season with the Dodgers.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe each hit solo home runs to prevent Texas from suffering the ignominy of another shutout loss, but we’ll give a nod to Dane Dunning.

The early-season long man entered with two outs in the 3rd inning following starter Heaney getting blasted and then tossed four bullpen-saving innings on 69 pitches without allowing a run.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to salvage a game in this series with RHP Jacob deGrom expected to rebound from his uncharacteristic Opening Day showing. The O’s will counter with a pitcher yet to be determined but possibly top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who would be making his MLB debut.

Wednesday’s finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT and will be watchable via BS Southwest.