Thoughts on a 7-2 Rangers loss

Orioles 7, Rangers 2
- Okay, I guess the Rangers will never beat the Orioles again.
- Andrew Heaney did not have a good Ranger debut. 7 runs in 2.2 IP is bad. He struck out two and walked two, and needed 69 pitches to retire eight batters.
- A five run second inning did Heaney in. I will note that the five run second inning was a little fluky — Heaney generally wasn’t hit hard in the inning, and even the momentum-shifting, two out three run home run by Ryan Mountcastle was a high pop fly that had just a .170 xBA, and was barely fair, just glancing off the foul pole. But even with that caveat, Heaney didn’t pitch well.
- On the other hand, shut down reliever Dane Dunning threw four shutout innings, walking one, striking out one and allowing one hit. The one walk was on like a 37 pitch at bat against Anthony Santander, and he was lifted a batter later. Dunning has now thrown seven shutout innings out of the bullpen this year.
- Taylor Hearn finished things off and was very good as well, striking out three in 2.1 IP while allowing no runs. As we all expected, the bullpen has carried a shaky rotation so far this season.
- The offense, for the third straight game, did little. Solo home runs by Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia were it as far as runs go. Josh Jung was the only player with two hits, and Brad Miller, with a hit and a walk, was the only other batter to reach base twice.
- Andrew Heaney topped out at 93.7 mph with his fastball, averaging 92.0 mph. Dane Dunning hit 91.7 mph with his sinker. Taylor Hearn maxed out at 96.5 mph.
- Mitch Garver had a 109.4 mph single. Nathaniel Lowe’s home run was 107.3 mph. Adolis Garcia’s homer was 102.5 mph. Corey Seager had a 106.7 mph single and a 104.2 mph line out. Josh Jung’s ninth inning double was 104.8 mph.
- It is a day game today. Hopefully the Rangers can avoid the sweep and head into the off day on a high note.
