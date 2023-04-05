Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

While Andrew Heaney got knocked around and the Ranger bats weren’t lighting any fires, either, Jeff Wilson points out that the bullpen hasn’t allowed a run since Opening Day.

And Dane Dunning, who was relegated to the bullpen after starting more games than anyone the last two years, is leading the team in innings pitched currently and has yet to give up a run.

Dunning says that he’s settling into the bullpen quicker than he expected.

Josh Smith is eager to get back in the saddle after taking an 89 mph fastball to the face, noting that it could have been a lot worse.

Leody Taveras is now taking live batting practice from both sides of the plate, with a rehab assignment just right around the corner and a return to the big league club as early as next week.

Jacob deGrom is looking to bounce back from his Ranger debut and may be facing phenom Grayson Rodriguez, the number 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America.