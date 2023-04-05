Texas Rangers lineup for April 5, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Grayson Rodriguez for the O’s.

The Texas Rangers are looking to salvage a game from this series against the dreaded Orioles of Baltimore, and will do so with Jacob deGrom squaring off against wunderkind Grayson Rodriguez, who is making his major league debut. Josh Smith is getting another day off after getting his face mashed with a baseball, so Ezequiel Duran is in the outfield.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Duran — LF

It is a 1:05 p.m. Central start time. Texas is a -185 favorite.