Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson tells us that Jacob deGrom was the big story from yesterday’s game, and that he pitched better than his results showed on Opening Day while the results matched the stuff yesterday.

Yesterday’s start was a doozy, with deGrom taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and struck out 8 of the first 12 batters he faced.

Only two Ranger starts since 2008, both by Yu Darvish, have had more than the 25 swings-and-misses deGrom had last night.

His teammates are giving him rave reviews, with Marcus Semien saying it’s a pleasure to watch him work.

Josh Jung has been impressive, too, and drove in the go ahead runs yesterday.

Elvis Andrus recorded his 2,000th career hit yesterday.

Josh Smith, who took a pitch to the face on Monday, and Leody Taveras, who has been out with a strained oblique, are both nearing a return to the playing field.