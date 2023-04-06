Minor league update for 4/6/23

Brock Porter made his professional debut for Down East and didn’t get out of the first inning. He recorded two outs, walked four, allowed a hit, but gave up just one run. Dylan MacLean struck out three in two innings, walking one and allowing one run. Jose Corniell threw two scoreless innings.

Gleider Figuereo had a single and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits. Ian Moller doubled.

Hickory got a very good start from Winston Santos. Santos struck out five in six shutout innings, with no walks and one hit.

Daniel Mateo had a single, a double and a triple. Keyber Rodriguez had two doubles and a single. Cody Freeman had a triple and two walks. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a stolen base.

Jack Leiter went 4.1 IP, allowed four runs on a pair of two run home runs, walked three and struck out five. Grant Anderson threw 2.1 scoreless innings.

Leody Taveras, in his first rehab appearance, went 0 for 4 while DHing. Evan Carter had two singles and a stolen base. One of the singles was really a triple, but he didn’t touch second and was called out on appeal. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits and a walk. Trevor Hauver had a grand slam. Thomas Saggese had a pair of walks.

Jake Latz started for Round Rock yesterday and went two innings before the game was suspended due to inclement weather. Latz allowed a solo home run, striking out three and walking one. Cole Winn took the mound when the game resumed today. Seven hits allowed, five walks, three runs, four Ks. Lucas Jacobsen threw 0.2 scoreless IP. Yerry Rodriguez and Fernery Ozuna each threw a scoreless inning.

Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit. J.P. Martinez had a single, a walk and a homer.

There was supposed to be a second game today but it was rained out.

