Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

The DMN’s Kevin Sherrington writes about Adolis Garcia, who’s off to a good start this season while playing the role of emergency CF (and while not costing very much).

Jeff Wilson writes on the season opener for the Frisco RoughRiders and their stacked roster.

Evan Grant touches on Frisco as well, specifically the Jordan Lawler vs. Jack Leiter matchup the game offered (as well as a Leody Taveras rehab start).

Grant also writes that someone accidentally made the Rangers easy to watch on TV this weekend. Huzzah!

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers are in Chicago and set to start up a 3-game series with the Cubs today at 1:20 with Nathan Eovaldi making his second start for Texas.

Have a nice Friday and go Rangers!