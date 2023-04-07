Texas Rangers lineup for April 7, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Marcus Stroman for the Cubs.

Texas starts a three game series this afternoon against the Cubs of Chicago. Josh Smith, who missed a couple of games after getting hit in the head with a baseball, is back.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — C

Miller — DH

Smith — LF

1:20 p.m. Central start time. Cubs are -120 favorites.