Game 7 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Chicago Cubs

Y’all got any of those Apple TV logins?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Chicago Cubs

Friday, April 07, 2023, 1:20 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / Apple TV+)

Wrigley Field

RHP Marcus Stroman vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Today's Lineups

RANGERS CUBS
Marcus Semien - 2B Nico Hoerner - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Dansby Swanson - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Ian Happ - LF
Adolis Garcia - CF Cody Bellinger - CF
Josh Jung - 3B Trey Mancini - DH
Robbie Grossman - RF Patrick Wisdom - 3B
Mitch Garver - C Eric Hosmer - 1B
Brad Miller - DH Miles Mastrobuoni - RF
Josh Smith - LF Tucker Barnhart - C
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

Go Rangers!

