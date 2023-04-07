Game 7 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Chicago Cubs

Friday, April 07, 2023, 1:20 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / Apple TV+)
Wrigley Field
RHP Marcus Stroman vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|CUBS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Patrick Wisdom - 3B
|Mitch Garver - C
|Eric Hosmer - 1B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Miles Mastrobuoni - RF
|Josh Smith - LF
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...