Odorizzi out for the year

Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Odorizzi underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced. He will miss the 2023 season.

Odorizzi was acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the beginning of the offseason in exchange for Kolby Allard, who was going to be a 40 man casualty had he not been traded. The Braves also sent $10 million to Texas in the deal.

Once the Rangers had made the rest of their rotation moves Odorizzi entered the spring as the sixth starter and was destined for a long man role. He was slowed with the shoulder issue early on in camp, however, and began the season on the 60 day injured list, where he shall remain for 2023.

Odorizzi cost the Rangers $2.5 million in salary and a player they were going to waive anyway, so from that standpoint this isn’t too big a deal. However, this does ding the Rangers’ starting pitching depth, which is significant given the less than stellar track record the Rangers starters have for staying healthy. With Glenn Otto on the 60 day injured list as well, the Rangers’ starting pitching depth behind Dane Dunning and Cole Ragans — both of which are currently working in the major league pen — consists of Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn.