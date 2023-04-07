4-3 - Stroman outduels Eovaldi as Rangers drop road opener

The Texas Rangers didn’t score a run but the Chicago Cubs scored twice.

For the second time in seven games, the Rangers were shut out. At least they tripled their output of hits from that loss last Monday to Baltimore. Of course, that means Texas collected all of three hits today in a win for the Cubs that featured a stellar outing from starter Marcus Stroman.

To evoke a TAGism, it was a real tip your cap kind of afternoon for the Rangers and an inauspicious start to their road slate.

Player of the Game: Eovaldi was good enough to deserve a better result (5 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K in 89 pitches) but we’ll highlight Cole Ragans who entered for Eovaldi with two out in the 6th and eventually tossed 1 1⁄ 3 innings of relief with 3 Ks as the bullpen continued to be a bright spot for Texas.

Up Next: Another day game for Texas with LHP Martin Perez looking for his second win in two starts against LHP Justin Steele for Chicago.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and can be viewed on BS Southwest or FS1.