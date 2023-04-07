Minor league update for 4/7/23

Half of the Texas Rangers minor league games were rained out tonight, with both Hickory and Round Rock getting banged.

Down East romped, with starter Aidan Curry striking out seven in 3.2 IP, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. D.J. McCarty struck out one and walked one in two shutout innings. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two in two shutout innings.

Tucker Mitchell was four for four with a double. Danyer Cueva was three for five with a triple and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a single and a stolen base. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and two walks. Gleider Figueroa had a hit and a walk. Cam Cauley had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cannon-ballers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/07/728087#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728087

Owen White started for Frisco and cruised, going three scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one K. Dustin Harris had a triple and a walk. Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna each had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/sod-poodles-vs-roughriders/2023/04/07/729147#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729147