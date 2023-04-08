Notes from Frisco (4/7): Owen White makes his 2023 debut

Hello hello.

The 2023 minor league season is fully back in action now with the Double-A and High- and Low-A teams starting on Thursday.

Jack Leiter, as you probably know by now, didn’t have the best start in the opener. Last night it was Owen White going for Frisco. Here’s a few brief notes from the RoughRiders’ 3-1 loss to the Amarillo SodPoodles: