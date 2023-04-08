Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Cubs 2-0 yesterday in their first road game of 2023.

Evan Grant says the Rangers offense loves fastballs and it’s no fun when the other team doesn’t throw them any.

Kennedi Landry writes about the silver lining that was Nathan Eovaldi.

Elsewhere, Grant writes that shoulder issues will keep trade acquisition Jake Odorizzi out for the remainder of the season.

Brock Porter made his pro ball debut on Thursday with Class-A Down East.

Alex Speas, meanwhile, made his return to pro ball and is back in the bullpen at Frisco.

And The Athletic’s Jim Bowden ranks the top 23 MLB rookies in 2023.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!