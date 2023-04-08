Texas Rangers lineup for April 8, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Justin Steele for the Cubs.

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in Chicago. Ezequiel Duran is in left field and Jonah Heim is behind the plate, with Mitch Garver at DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Duran — LF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -105.