4-4 - Rangers pants themselves on their way to 10-3 loss to Chicago

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Chicago Cubs scored ten runs.

You knew it wasn’t going to be the Rangers day today when Martin Perez coughed up his first home run in his last 60+ innings. Of course, even though Perez only allowed two earned runs, any hopes that it would have been the Rangers day were nullified by the bats being invisible for much of the afternoon.

Texas did have its chances, especially early, as they reached bases several times against Chicago starter Justin Steele but did not plate a run until Josh Jung’s RBI single in the 3rd. The Rangers eventually scored another run in the 7th and one more in the 9th but the big hit or continued rally eluded them.

Meanwhile, the defense was in pure sleepwalking-through-a day-game mode behind Perez with five errors and the continuation of some of the worst right field play you’ll ever see in your life from Robbie Grossman.

Anyhow, congratulations, Rangers! You annoyed the hell out of me for hours of my day for the first time this season.

Player of the Game: I don’t know. Marteen made this nifty play.

Glove save and a beauty. pic.twitter.com/I39KhrctKQ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 8, 2023

That’s about the only thing resembling aesthetic beauty that came from the Rangers today.

Up Next: Oh wow would you look at that, another day game. The Rangers and Cubs will reconvene for the finale with RHP Jon Gray looking for his first win of the year against RHP Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 1:20 pm CT and can be viewed via BS Southwest Extra.