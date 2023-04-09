Minor league update for 4/8/23

T.K. Roby started for Frisco and allowed three runs in 3.2 IP. Roby struck out five, walked three and allowed a pair of solo home runs. Marc Church struck out two and walked one in 1.1 IP, allowing no runs.

Leody Taveras had two walks, a hit and a stolen base as he continued his rehab assignment. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese singled and doubled. Evan Carter had a hit and a walk.

Frisco Roughriders box score

Cody Bradford started Game One for Round Rock and threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Bradford has yet to allow a run in 11.1 IP this year for Round Rock. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Justin Foscue doubled. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and two walks.

In Game Two, Kyle Cody started and allowed a pair of runs in 2.2 IP on six hits and a walk, striking out four. Daniel Robert struck out two and walked two in 1.1 IP. Joe Barlow struck out one in a scoreless inning. Jake Latz struck out the only batter he faced.

Sam Huff homered. Justin Foscue doubled and walked. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score