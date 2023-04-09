Minor league update for 4/8/23

T.K. Roby started for Frisco and allowed three runs in 3.2 IP. Roby struck out five, walked three and allowed a pair of solo home runs. Marc Church struck out two and walked one in 1.1 IP, allowing no runs.
Leody Taveras had two walks, a hit and a stolen base as he continued his rehab assignment. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese singled and doubled. Evan Carter had a hit and a walk.
Cody Bradford started Game One for Round Rock and threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Bradford has yet to allow a run in 11.1 IP this year for Round Rock. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Justin Foscue doubled. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and two walks.
In Game Two, Kyle Cody started and allowed a pair of runs in 2.2 IP on six hits and a walk, striking out four. Daniel Robert struck out two and walked two in 1.1 IP. Joe Barlow struck out one in a scoreless inning. Jake Latz struck out the only batter he faced.
Sam Huff homered. Justin Foscue doubled and walked. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.
