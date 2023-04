Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers got stomped by the Chicago Cubs yesterday by a score of 10-3.

Evan Grant’s game story discusses the incredibly ugly game the Rangers played on Saturday.

The Cubs ended the Ranger bullpen’s scoreless streak at 23.1 IP, two innings short of the team record.

The Rangers will have a smaller draft bonus pool due to forfeiting their second and third round picks.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.