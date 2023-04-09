Texas Rangers lineup for April 9, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jameson Taillon for the Cubs.
Texas takes on the Cubs in the series finale, and will be trying to avoid a sweep after falling in the first two games of the series. The game also features the first starts of the season for Travis Jankowski and Bubba Thompson.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — DH
Jung — 3B
Smith — LF
Heim — C
Jankowski — RF
Thompson — CF
1:20 p.m. Central start time. Texas is a -110 favorite.
Loading comments...