Texas Rangers lineup for April 9, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jameson Taillon for the Cubs.

Texas takes on the Cubs in the series finale, and will be trying to avoid a sweep after falling in the first two games of the series. The game also features the first starts of the season for Travis Jankowski and Bubba Thompson.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Smith — LF

Heim — C

Jankowski — RF

Thompson — CF

1:20 p.m. Central start time. Texas is a -110 favorite.