5-4 - Easter Bunny brings Rangers runs in 8-2 finale win over Chicago

The Texas Rangers broke out for eight runs while the Chicago Cubs scored twice.

The Rangers won’t be buried below .500 just yet as, after consecutive moribund losses to begin this series, Texas muscled up and grabbed the finale to avoid getting swept.

Similar to how things went against Baltimore earlier in the week, Texas warded off the indignity of a sweep by putting together a total team effort in today’s finale after the first couple of games hadn’t come close to going their way.

After scoring just three runs in the first two games combined, today the Rangers scored more than that output with four runs in the 2nd.

For the second series in a row, the Rangers have scored more runs in one inning of the getaway day game than they had scored in the previous games in the series combined. — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) April 9, 2023

After another run in the 4th, and three in the 6th, the Rangers’ eight runs was the most for the squad since the season’s second game.

The offense was awoken by the bottom of the order. The batters from No. 6 hitter Josh Smith down through No. 9 Bubba Thompson combined to go 6 for 15 with three extra base hits, seven of the eight runs scored, and three runs batted in.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Jon Gray weathered a two-run home run and bouts of wildness to earn the victory. Gray bent but didn’t break in his 5 2⁄ 3 innings where he allowed the two runs on six hits and three walks while collecting four strikeouts.

After some trouble in yesterday’s game, the bullpen rebounded well with Will Smith cleaning up for Gray with 1 1⁄ 3 innings of work, before Cole Ragans and Jose Leclerc finished things off with a spotless inning apiece.

Texas is back above .500 and have their first win on the road in 2023.

Player of the Game: Thompson got put on 26th man on the 26-man roster duty early in the season, appearing in only two games before today, but with the Robbie Grossman, RF experiment an abject failure, manager Bruce Bochy unloaded his bench today to try to figure out a combination that would score the team some runs.

Thompson provided that spark at the bottom of the lineup as he went 2 for 4 while also reaching via an error, smacking a double and a triple, plating two, and scoring two.

Up Next: The Rangers head back home to open a series against the Kansas City Royals with RHP Andrew Heaney looking to bounce back from a poor showing in his debut with Texas opposite RHP Zack Greinke for KC.

Monday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and can be viewed on BS Southwest.