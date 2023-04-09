Minor league update for 4/9/23

Round Rock had a bullpen game and threw a shutout that way. Josh Sborz, out on a rehab assignment, threw a scoreless inning with two Ks. John King struck out three in two scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two in two innings.

Justin Foscue had a pair of hits. Sam Huff had a double and a walk. Blaine Crim had a hit and started at third base.

Round Rock Express boxscore: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-space-cowboys/2023/04/09/721427#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721427