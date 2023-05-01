Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers blowing out the Yankees in yesterday’s finale to end April on a high note.

Shawn McFarland writes about Josh Jung collecting the first grand slam of his career as he ended April with plenty of franchise rookie marks.

Landry writes about frustration from Jacob deGrom after he hit the IL with spooky elbow issues during Friday’s win.

McFarland writes that though there is frustration, deGrom and the Rangers are also optimistic that this is just your standard deGrom bump in the road.

Landry writes that Jung’s successful proof of concept as a big league regular was a prominent thing that we learned about the Rangers in April.

David Schoenfield hands the Rangers high marks for the season’s first month with Texas succeeding despite facing challenges.

And, Landry writes about the Rangers gassing up Dane Dunning as he likely joins the rotation in deGrom’s stead.

