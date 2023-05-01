2023 Rangers Recap: Week 5

2023 Season Record: 17-11

2023 series record: 6-3

The Rangers week started terribly awful but it ended much better!

GAME 22 & GAME 23: 6-7 Loss @ Cincinnati Reds

GAME 24: 3-5 Loss @ Cincinnati Reds

Texas needed to get the hell out of Cincinnati to put it lightly. As Rangers beat writer Kennedi Landry said the vibes were off.

The Reds had the worst record in baseball and that’s when the Rangers bullpen completely collapsed three games in a row.

GAME 25: 2-4 Loss vs New York Yankees

This loss really felt like Texas was taking a downward spiral and that their luck ran out. Both pitching and hitting wise.

GAME 26: 5-2 Win vs New York Yankees

Another solid Jacob deGrom start, another start getting pulled for injury. This time it’s leading to an IL stint for right elbow inflammation.

Dane Dunning came in, as Dane Dunning does, to take over the game. He went 3.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

Because of the schedule coming up with an off day today and Thursday, the Rangers won’t need to replace deGrom in the rotation and should they need to for a start or so, Dunning seems like the one to do it.

GAME 27: 2-0 Win vs New York Yankees

Thanks to Ezequiel Duran’s two-run homerun and a fantastic complete game performance from Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi gave up just three hits and struck out eight on 113 pitches.

GAME 28: 15-2 Win vs New York Yankees

The Rangers took advantage of a terrible start by Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes. Two walks and a single led to Josh Jung coming up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first inning. And he made sure to capitalize on that.

Jung hit his first career grand slam and set the tone for Texas for the rest of the game.

Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim were not to be left out of the homer party and each hit one of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning.