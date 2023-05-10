Minor league update for 5/9/23

Down East got called after six innings and a big Ducks lead. D.J. McCarty continued his strong start to the season, striking out seven while walking one and allowing one hit and one run in 4.1 IP.

Gleider Figuereo homered. Cam Cauley had a single and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a walk.

Hickory got stomped. Larson Kindreich allowed four runs in 2.2 IP, striking out two and walking three. Daniel Mateo got the only hit of the day for the Crawdads. Alejandro Osuna drew both of Hickory’s walks.

T.K. Roby went six innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing four runs on six hits, including a homer. Marc Church allowed the Zombie Runner to score in two innings of work, allowing one hit while striking out three.

Evan Carter’s slump continued, as he went 0 for 5 with 3 Ks. Luisangel Acuna had a double and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a hit and a stolen base. Chris Seise had a double.

Cody Bradford did his thing for Round Rock, striking out seven and walking one in six shutout innings, allowing four hits. His ERA on the year is 0.91. Chase Lee allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning, striking out two. John King threw a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue homered, singled and drew two walks. Davis Wendzel doubled. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

